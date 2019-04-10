Vietnamese pair suspected of shoplifting baby goods, cosmetics

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male Vietnamese national and an accomplice who are suspected members of a shoplifting ring, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 6).

According to police, Tran Trung and the accomplice, also a Vietnamese national, allegedly shoplifted 17 items, including baby goods and cosmetics, valued at around 85,000 yen from a drug store in Fujisawa City.

Tran and the other suspect deny the allegations, police said.

The pair targeted items that are popular with Vietnamese people in order to resell them. Police suspect that the suspects are a member of shoplifting ring composed of Vietnamese nationals.