Vietnamese national suspected of trafficking drugs in Yamato club

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 30, 2020

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a Vietnamese national who is suspected of trafficking illegal drugs at a club in Yamato City, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 30).

Early on Sunday, police accused Dinh The Manh, 26, of possessing two bags of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, inside club EDM with intent to sell.

“I possessed [the drugs] for my own use,” the suspect was quoted by police. He denied allegations of trafficking.

According to police, a large number of Vietnamese nationals gather at the club each weekend.

Dinh The Manh (Twitter)

At the time of the bust, an event that attracted dozens of persons was taking place.

Police believe that EDM is a hotbed of drug trafficking.

