Vietnamese national surrenders over fatal stabbing at hotel in Gunma

TOKYO (TR) – A 30-year-old male Vietnamese national has surrendered to police over the murder of the female manager of a love hotel in Gunma Prefecture last week, reports TBS News (Sept. 16).

At around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Le Trurong Durong, of no known occupation,

surrendered at a koban police box in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward. “I killed a person in Gunma,” the man said.

On the morning of September 10, police working off a tip found Tsuruko Horikoshi, 71, collapsed face-down in a corridor of hotel Poem in Maebashi City, Gunma.

Horikoshi, who had suffered a single stab wound near the left shoulder, was confirmed dead at a hospital about two hours later, police said previously.

Prior to the discovery by police, a guest found Horikoshi collapsed and bleeding on the premises of the hotel.

Police had previously obtained a warrant for the arrest of the Le on suspicion of fraud. On September 3, he allegedly fled from a taxi without paying the fare to the driver in Gunma.

Le has been transferred to police in Gunma.