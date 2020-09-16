 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vietnamese national surrenders over fatal stabbing at hotel in Gunma

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 16, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – A 30-year-old male Vietnamese national has surrendered to police over the murder of the female manager of a love hotel in Gunma Prefecture last week, reports TBS News (Sept. 16).

At around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Le Trurong Durong, of no known occupation,
surrendered at a koban police box in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward. “I killed a person in Gunma,” the man said.

On the morning of September 10, police working off a tip found Tsuruko Horikoshi, 71, collapsed face-down in a corridor of hotel Poem in Maebashi City, Gunma.

Horikoshi, who had suffered a single stab wound near the left shoulder, was confirmed dead at a hospital about two hours later, police said previously.

Le Trurong Durong (Twitter)

Prior to the discovery by police, a guest found Horikoshi collapsed and bleeding on the premises of the hotel.

Police had previously obtained a warrant for the arrest of the Le on suspicion of fraud. On September 3, he allegedly fled from a taxi without paying the fare to the driver in Gunma.

Le has been transferred to police in Gunma.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »