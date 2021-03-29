Vietnamese national stole beer after fleeing technical intern job

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Vietnamese national who is suspected in the theft of 12 cases of beer, reports TBS News (March 29).

In February, Pham Xuan Bien, a technical intern, allegedly stole two cases of beer from a supermarket in Musashimurayama City.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of theft, Pham admitted to the allegations. “I stole the beer to drink,” the suspect was quoted.

Police responding to a call arrived at the parking lot and found another male Vietnamese national, 27, inside a vehicle with an additional 10 cases of beer.

Pham lives in Kawagoe City, Saitama Prefecture. Prior to the theft, he fled his intern position.

Pham added, “I came to Japan to work as a technical intern, but after my job became too difficult I fled.”