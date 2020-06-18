Vietnamese man accused of wielding knife in rape, robbery of woman

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a male Vietnamese national over the alleged rape and robbery of a woman earlier this year, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (June 17).

Early on May 13, Doang Dai Thuen Chew, 22, of no known occupation, alleged broke into the residence of the woman, aged in her 40s, in an unspecified location and thrust the knife before her.

After he grabbed about 11,000 yen in cash, he said, “It’s just a little, it’s just a little.” He is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, robbery and trespassing, Doang denied the allegations. “I have nothing to say,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Doang, who came to Japan as a technical intern in 2018, lives in a unit behind the woman. He is believed to have gained access to her residence by climbing along the roof and entering through a window on the second floor.

Doang was scheduled to return to Vietnam on May 21. However, his flight was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At some point after the incident, police installed a security camera at the residence of the woman.

Footage shot on May 23 shows Doang appearing again at the entrance of the woman’s residence and fleeing the scene.