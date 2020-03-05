Video: Thefts of antiseptic solution in Mie ongoing

MIE (TR) – With the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus continuing to rise, a rash of thefts of antiseptic solution have taken place in Tsu City, reports TBS News (Mar. 5).

At just past 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a man stole a bottle of solution from the first floor of a building inside Tsu Station.

In security camera footage, the man, wearing dark clothing and a breathing mask, is shown entering the premises and taking the bottle from a table and stuffing it into his pocket.

To assist in reducing the spread of the virus, which leads to the disease COVID-19, management placed five such bottles at the building, of which two have been stolen. As well, toilet paper has been taken from bathrooms.

As a counter measure, the building has now chained the bottles in place. The management of the building plans to lodge a complaint with police.

A supermarket in Tsu has also experienced at least one theft of antiseptic solution from its premises, the network said.

Diamond Princess

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said that as of Thursday morning the total number of cases of coronavirus had reached 1,036.

The figure includes 706 persons from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama Port.