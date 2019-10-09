Video shows theft of ¥450,000 from Roppongi bar

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a man who stole more than 400,000 yen from a bar in the Roppongi entertainment district of Minato Ward, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 9).

At around 5:00 p.m. on Monday, the man entered Bar Brightman, which was not open at the time, and stole 450,000 yen in cash and three bottles of high-end champagne from behind the counter.

In security camera footage, the man, attired in a baseball cap and glasses, is shown rummaging behind the counter with the of his smartphone turned on. In stealing the cash, he stuffs it into a satchel.

“Why did this happening to such a small business like ours?” wondered the male manager. “I really want the perpetrator apprehended.”

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man on suspicion of theft.