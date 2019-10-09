 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Video shows theft of ¥450,000 from Roppongi bar

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 9, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a man who stole more than 400,000 yen from a bar in the Roppongi entertainment district of Minato Ward, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 9).

At around 5:00 p.m. on Monday, the man entered Bar Brightman, which was not open at the time, and stole 450,000 yen in cash and three bottles of high-end champagne from behind the counter.

In security camera footage, the man, attired in a baseball cap and glasses, is shown rummaging behind the counter with the of his smartphone turned on. In stealing the cash, he stuffs it into a satchel.

“Why did this happening to such a small business like ours?” wondered the male manager. “I really want the perpetrator apprehended.”

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man on suspicion of theft.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »