Video shows man fleeing illicit photo allegation fall from Yamanote Line bridge

TOKYO (TR) – A man sustained injuries in a fall from a bridge at Shibuya Station while fleeing a groping accusation on Monday night, police have revealed.

Police plan to question the man about his alleged taking of tosatsu (voyeur) footage after he receives medical attention, reports TV Asahi (July 6).

In security camera footage, the man is shown running along the JR Yamanote Line tracks along a bridge over the famous “Scramble Crossing” intersection with a police officer in pursuit.

The man, wearing dark pants and a white shirt, descends a staircase and climbs over the side of the bridge. After the officer grabs him, he continues to run along the bridge again.

When the officer catches up to him again, he tumbles off the side the bridge and strikes the street below.

Other footage shows an officer apprehending the man as he lays bleeding on the pavement.

Prior to the incident, another male commuter on a station platform accused the man of taking tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of a woman on a station staircase at around 8:00 p.m., police said. The chase began shortly thereafter.

“It was standard procedure,” Tokyo police said in a statement about the incident.

A similar incident took place involving a man accused of groping took place at nearby Nakameguro Station that same morning.