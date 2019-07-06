Unlicensed taxi service targeted foreign tourists

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 6, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an unlicensed taxi service that targeted foreign tourists, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 30).

Beginning last December, Naoki Hoshino, a 33-year-old company employee, and a male Chinese national, 23, allegedly used a vehicle to ferry Chinese and Thai tourists from Haneda Airport to various locations in the capital and nearby, including Tokyo Disneyland.

Hoshino admits to the allegations. “Because it is expensive to take a license, we did without permission,” Hoshino was quoted.

A Chinese national is one of two suspects accused of running an unlicensed taxi service (Twitter)

According to police, the operation utilized a connection the Chinese national has with a Chinese travel agency.

The suspects are believed to have accumulated 15 million yen in sales, police said.

