University student accused of setting fire to bicycle, signs

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 20, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old male university student for setting two fires in Arakawa Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (July 19).

In March, Chikara Sato, a resident of Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture, allegedly used a lighter to set fire to a bicycle parked in front of an apartment building. About 100 meters away, he then set fire to two signs at a construction site, according to police.

Chikara Sato
Chikara Sato (Twitter)
“Just before, I was out with my friends for drinks and a meal, and I had to foot the bill, which was 20,000 yen. This made me irritated,” the suspect was quoted in admitting to the allegations.

Sato emerged as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

