University student accused of molesting girl inside Sotetsu line

KANGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male university student over the molestation of high school girl last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 4).

Over a roughly 30-minute period starting at around 8:10 a.m. on November 6, Katsuki Issei, 21, allegedly fondled the lower body body of the girl, 17, inside a Sotetsu Main Line train as it traveled between Yokohama and Sagamino stations.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault on Tuesday, Issei denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by the Ebina Police Station.

At the time of the incident, both Issei, a third-year student at Tokai University, and the girl were commuting to school.

After the incident, the girl reported to the matter to personnel at Yokohama Station. The personnel then contacted police.

The suspect surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.