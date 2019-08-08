University student accused of molesting elementary school girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male university student over the alleged molestation of an elementary school girl in Kodaira City earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 4).

In June, the student, 19, allegedly fondled the lower body of the girl inside a park after bringing her there from another location.

“I thought a little girl could not resist,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations, police said.

Prior to the incident, the suspect called out to the girl at another park after he placed his smartphone in a tree. “Can you ride on my back and retrieve [my smartphone],” he asked before taking her to the other park.

Police are investigating whether the suspect was behind two similar incidents that took place in same area.