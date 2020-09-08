 Press "Enter" to skip to content

University student accused in molestation of woman in Kodaira

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 8, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male university student over the alleged molestation of a woman in Kodaira City last month, reports TBS News (Sept. 8).

On the night of August 14, Yuta Toyoda, a fourth-year student, allegedly came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commuted home and shoved her down.

The suspect then allegedly fondled her body, including her chest.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Toyoda said, “I pushed her down, but I did not fondle her chest.”

Yuta Toyoda (Twitter)

Toyoda surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.

Police are continuing to investigate the suspect in light of 15 similar incidents that have taken place in Kodaira since January.

