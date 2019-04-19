Ueno Station: Drunk man, 52, tries to take gun from police officer

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday arrested a 52-year-old man over the alleged attempted theft of a firearm of a police officer in Taito Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 19).

At just past 6:00 p.m., Shinya Takeda, of no known occupation, approached a police box at JR Ueno Station with three officers on duty. The suspect then withdrew a boxcutter knife from a bag. “Hand over your gun,” he reportedly said to a 47-year-old officer.

Police apprehended the suspect, who was intoxicated at the time, at the scene.

“Since I have no money, I thought I would take a gun.” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.