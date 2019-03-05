U.S. Marine taken into custody after attempting to scale wall of German embassy

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police took a U.S. Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni into custody for attempting to scale a fence at the Embassy of Germany in the capital’s Minato Ward earlier this month, the base confirmed on Tuesday.

Captain Marco A. Valenzuela in the Communication Strategy and Operations division of the base told The Tokyo Reporter in a statement that the Marine was placed in protective custody by Japanese authorities at around 2:00 a.m. on March 1.

Tokyo police did not arrest the Marine, who was later transferred and released back to the base in Yamaguchi Prefecture. “No injuries or damages were sustained in the incident,” Valenzuela said.

The captain did not provide any further details nor confirmation about whether any other U.S. personnel were involved.

A source told The Tokyo Reporter that the Marine is a female member of an aviation logistics squadron that supports the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Marine, a corporal, was visiting Tokyo on a base-sponsored trip. The incident took place after an evening of drinking and involved another U.S. service person, the source said.