U.S. Marine accused of stealing collection box from Kyoto convenience store

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a U.S. Marine Corps corporal over the alleged theft of a collection box at a convenience store in Kyoto City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 3).

At around 4:10 a.m. on Monday, Jonathan Dominique McKinley, 20, stationed at Camp Hansen in Okinawa Prefecture, allegedly stole the donation collection box containing around 5,600 yen from near the register of an outlet of MiniStop in Nakagyo Ward.

McKinley, who has been accused of theft, denies the allegations. “I do not remember,” the suspect was quoted by the Nakagyo Police Station.

According to police, McKinley was visiting Kyoto with an acquaintance. At the time of the incident, the suspect was intoxicated.

Shortly after the incident, the suspect used the contents of the collection box to pay for drinks and food at a nearby club. A staff member of the club then alerted police.

After the suspect got into a dispute, the collection box fell to the floor. Officers arriving at the scene found a receipt from the convenience store inside the box, according to NHK (Sept. 4).

An analysis of security camera footage taken inside the convenience store shows the suspect stealing the box when a staff member was busy assisting another customer, police said.