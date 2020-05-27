Two Tunisians accused of molesting woman, stealing ¥10,000

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two male Tunisian nationals over the alleged molestation of a woman in Toshima Ward last month, reports TV Asahi (May 27).

On April 4, Suryani Sirajuddin, 24, worked with the second suspect, 21, to forcibly kiss the woman, aged in her 20s, and grab her chest on a road in the Ikebukuro area.

They then took a card case containing 10,000 yen from her backpack.

According to police, both suspects admit to stealing the cash but deny touching the victim.

Prior to the incident, the second suspect called out to the woman in English in pretending to pick her up. When she arrived home at her dormitory she noticed the money was missing.

During questioning the suspects said that they carried out the same ruse on multiple occasions in the Kabukicho red-light district and other areas.