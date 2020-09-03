Two Nihon University rugby players accused of possessing marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have sent two members of the Nihon University Rugby Club to prosecutors over the alleged possession of marijuana in Shinjuku Ward, reports NHK (Sept. 2).

In January, the two players, aged 21 and 22, allegedly possessed 5 grams of marijuana inside a vehicle stopped on a road in Nishi Shinjuku.

Both suspects admit to the allegations. “I bought [the marijuana] from a dealer for 20,000 yen,” one suspect was quoted. “We possessed it to use together.”

“At present, we do not [have information on the matter], but we will be looking to confirm the facts in due course,” a representative of the university was quoted.

The case is the second for the Nihon University Rugby Club, which is a member of the top-ranked Kanto League.

In January, police arrested another player for the club for the same crime in a separate case. However, the first player was also inside the vehicle with the two at the time of the discovery in Shinjuku, police said.