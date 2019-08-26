Two girls, both 17, accused of abandoning body of newborn

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 17-year-old girl and a female acquaintance over the alleged abandoning of the body of the girl’s infant along the Arakawa River in Adachi Ward earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 26).

On around June 24, the girl and the acquaintance, also 17, allegedly left the body of the boy in a lump of grass along the riverbed.

The girl gave birth at her residence the night before at her residence in the capital. The cause of death was not determined.

On June 27, a worker cutting grass in the area tipped off police after finding the unclothed body, whose umbilical cord was still attached. The body did not exhibit signs of external wounds, police said previously.

The girls became persons of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage. Both suspects admit to charges of abandoning a corpse, police said.

Located about 100 meters from Horikiri Station, which is on the Tobu Skytree Line, the area is near baseball fields and a flood gate.