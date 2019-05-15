Two corpses found in Chiba City residence

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of corpses of a man and a woman inside a residence in Chiba City on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (May 15).

At around 9:20 p.m., a person visiting the residence, located in Wakaba Ward, tipped off police after finding the two persons “not breathing” inside.

According to the Chiba-Higashi Police Station, the man is believed to be in his 40s or 50s. Meanwhile, the woman is likely in her 20s or 30s.

The visitor arrived at the residence after being unable to contact the occupants over an extended period. At the time of the discovery, there were no indications that a struggle took place inside, police said.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identities of the bodies and the causes of death.