TV director nabbed over illicit encounter with teen girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male television director for over an alleged illicit encounter with a teenage girl he met online, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 24).

In the middle of July, Daisuke Takada, a 34-year-old resident of Setagaya Ward, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with girl, 16, to engage in acts deemed obscene inside a hotel in Adachi Ward while knowing she was a minor.

Takada, who has been accused of violating a metropolitan ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths, admits to the allegations. “I knew it was a bad thing, but I continued the relationship to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by the Sugamo Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

During their relationship, the suspect posed as a bachelor in telling the girl, a second-year high school student, that he was “marriage-minded.” However, he was already married with at least one child, police said.

The pair became acquainted via Twitter, and met on more than one occasion. The matter emerged in June when the mother of the girl contacted police after sensing something suspicious regarding her daughter’s behavior.

Since 2013, Takada has worked on the variety program “5:00 p.m. Daze!” for station Tokyo MX.