Turkish national surrenders after fatal stabbing of acquaintance

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 40-year-old male Turkish national over the alleged fatal stabbing of an acquaintance in Warabi City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 27).

At just past 11:30 p.m., emergency services received a distress call about “a man stabbed” at a residence, located in the Tsukagoshi area.

Officers arriving at the residence found Gokhan Arduc, a 38-year-old Turkish national, collapsed and bleeding from his chest and neck, the Warabi Police Station said.

Arduc was later confirmed dead at a hospital. Police subsequently launched a murder case.

Mehmet Taftavichen, who also lives in the residence, later arrived at a koban police box and confessed to the crime. “I slashed the throat of an acquaintance,” he reportedly said. Police later accused him of murder.

Prior to the incident, the suspect and the victim were drinking alcohol with other foreigners in the residence. The incident took place after the other foreigners exited the residence to go to a store. Upon their return, they found Arduc collapsed inside.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.