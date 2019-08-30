Trio suspected in ¥250 million in ‘trial cancellation’ swindles

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons who are suspected of carrying out frauds in which the victims were falsely told to appear in court, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 29).

In June, Yoshitaka Hayashi, 61, and two others allegedly worked together to swindle a woman in her 60s and living in Sumida Ward out of 2.1 million yen.

In carrying out the scam, the woman was falsely informed via postcard that she was to appear in court for litigation. After she telephoned the designated telephone number, she was told that is she made a payment the result would be “cancellation of the trial.”

Hayashi and the other three suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

Since January, the suspects have carried out similar swindles involving about 100 other victims in which the amount lost totals around 250 million yen.