Trio steals vehicle of driver who stopped to offer help after expressway crash

SHIZUOKA (TR) – No good deed goes unpunished.

Shizuoka Prefectural Police arrested three men after they allegedly stole the vehicle of a man who stopped to offer them assistance on an expressway on Monday, reports Kyodo News (Dec. 14).

At around 3:40 a.m., the white sports car carrying Maaya Kyofuji, 29, and the other two male suspects crashed into a truck inside a tunnel on the Shin Tomei Expressway in Shimada City.

The impact caused severe damage to the left side of the car. After the man stopped nearby to lend assistance, the trio jumped inside his vehicle and fled the scene.

Police later arrested the three suspects after locating the vehicle at a public hall in Shimada. They all admitted to stealing the vehicle.

During questioning, Kyofuji also admitted to stealing the sports car. As well, the license plates on the car had been forged.