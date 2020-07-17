 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Trio nabbed over home-invasion robbery

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 17, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three perrsons over the alleged robbery of an elderly woman at her residence in the town of Mizuho earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (July 17).

At around midnight on January 30, Rikuo Arai, 22, and another suspect allegedly broke into the home of the woman, 79, by smashing a window.

After tying up the victim with adhesive tape, the pair fled with 45,000 yen in cash and valuables.

Masaya Takahashi (Twitter)

The third suspect, Koki Kudo, 22, served as a lookout, according to the Tachikawa Police Station.

All three suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

Police had already arrested Masaya Takahashi, 27, for working with the
three suspects by conducting a preliminary survey of the residence the
day before the robbery.

