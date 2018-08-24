Trio nabbed over ¥43 million swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three men who are suspected in the swindle of more than 40 million yen from an elderly woman in Fukui Prefecture earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 23).

On 13 occasions in January and February, the suspects, including Takayuki Koyama, a 36-year-old resident of Itabashi Ward, conspired to pose as representatives from a securities company on the telephone in defrauding the woman, aged in her 80s and living in Fukui City, out of about 43 million yen in cash.

According to police, the suspects are members of a fraud ring that is believed to have used similar means to swindle a total of around 400 million yen from 30 elderly victims nationwide.