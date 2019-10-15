Trio accused in theft of ¥38 million in cash from man in Nagoya

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested three men over the alleged theft of nearly 40 million yen from an elderly man in Nagoya one year ago, reports NHK (Oct. 8).

On November 8, 2018, Sho Yamaguchi, a 25-year-old company employee, and two accomplices allegedly worked together to steal a bag containing 37.6 million yen and an officially registered seal from the man, 78, at the entrance of a building in the Sakae area of Naka Ward.

Police did not reveal whether Yamaguchi and the accomplices admit to the allegations. They have been prosecuted in the case, investigative sources revealed on October 9.

The money was the proceeds from a real estate transaction. At the time of the theft, the man was returning to his office after picking up the money at a credit union.

Yamaguchi and the accomplices became persons of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage taken near the building revealed at least one person fleeing with the bag.