Trail of blood led police to suspect in fatal stabbing high school girl in Saitama

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 24-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a high school girl at an apartment building in Saitama City.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had fled. However, they apprehended Hiroyuki Taniuchi, of no known occupation, by following a trail of blood, reports TV Asahi (April 15).

On Wednesday, police said that Taniuchi has been accused of murder. Thus far, he has declined to comment on the allegations.

The incident took place just after 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Around that time, a neighbor alerted police: “A woman is being beaten by a man.”

The victim is Reina Tegara, a 15-year-old high school student. The incident happened at the entrance to the apartment where she lives.

According to police, Tegara was attacked as she returning home alone from an outing. She was stabbed in multiple locations, mainly to her upper body. A kitchen knife was found at the scene.



Immediately after the incident, police received a call about a man bleeding from his hands.

A trail of bloodstains that continued from the apartment building for about 1.5 kilometers to a police box were then found. When police apprehended Taniuchi at the police box, his clothes were covered in blood.

It is not known whether the suspect knew Tegara. Police are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.