Toyonaka hammer attack: Victim referred suspect to police before

OSAKA (TR) – A 31-year-old man in custody for allegedly bludgeoning a woman with a hammer in Toyonaka City last week had been referred to police by the victim before the incident, police said, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 5).

At around 9:00 a.m. on October 4, Yuya Fujii, of no known occupation, is alleged to have repeatedly bashed the woman, 47, in the face and head with the 8.5-centimeter-long hammer on a street in the Kumanocho area.

The woman suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull, the Toyonaka Police Station said previously.

In the latest development, police revealed that the woman, whom a witness said was in in the company of a child at the time of the incident, had consulted with police about a problem with Fujii. The nature of the problem was not disclosed.

However, Fujii said upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, “There was trouble regarding noise. I did not intend to kill.”

When police arrived at the scene after the crime, Fujii was standing next to the collapsed woman. He was wearing white gloves, which has led police to suspect that he planned the attack in advance.