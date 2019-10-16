Toyama: Yakuza suspected of dealing marijuana, stimulant drugs

TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police have arrested a members of a criminal syndicate who are suspected of supplying illegal drugs to multiple persons earlier this year, reports NHK (Oct. 8).

Police have accused Takahiro Shima, a 29-year-old executive member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, of selling 8 grams of marijuana for 50,000 yen to a male acquaintance on a road in Toyama City in April.

Shima is also believed to have distributed marijuana and kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, through a acquaintance to three male and female persons, who have also been arrested.

On October 8, officers searched bars connected to Shima and seized unspecified amounts of stimulant drugs, marijuana and syringes.

That same day, officers searched the Toyama City residence of Yuki Fukada, a 23-year-old executive of the same gang, and discovered an unspecified amount of stimulant drugs.

Police did not reveal whether the five suspects admit to the allegations.

Shima surfaced as a person of interest following the arrest of a 19-year-old boy in April after he was found to be in possession of marijuana.