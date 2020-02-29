 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Toyama: Yakuza accused of extorting illegal casino

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 29, 2020

TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police this week arrested a member of a criminal syndicate for allegedly extorting an illegal casino in Toyama City, reports Toyama Television (Feb. 26).

Kiyoshi Natsuno, a 53-year-old upper-level member of a gang under the Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly collected mikajimeryo, or protection money, from Naoto Fukuda, the 30-year-old manager of the casino, located in the Sakuragicho red-light district.

Police allege that Natsuno knew the funds came from an illegal operation. “I received 50,000 yen a month,” Natsuno told police upon his arrest on the night of February 25.

During a search of the suspect’s residence that same day, officers seized his bank book and mobile telephone.

Fukuda is under prosecution for running the illegal casino.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »