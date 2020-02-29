Toyama: Yakuza accused of extorting illegal casino

TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police this week arrested a member of a criminal syndicate for allegedly extorting an illegal casino in Toyama City, reports Toyama Television (Feb. 26).

Kiyoshi Natsuno, a 53-year-old upper-level member of a gang under the Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly collected mikajimeryo, or protection money, from Naoto Fukuda, the 30-year-old manager of the casino, located in the Sakuragicho red-light district.

Police allege that Natsuno knew the funds came from an illegal operation. “I received 50,000 yen a month,” Natsuno told police upon his arrest on the night of February 25.

During a search of the suspect’s residence that same day, officers seized his bank book and mobile telephone.

Fukuda is under prosecution for running the illegal casino.