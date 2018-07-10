Toyama: Vehicle used by missing officer to flee crime scene found in river

TOYAMA (TR) – A vehicle that is believed to have been used by a missing Gunma Prefectural Police officer to flee a crime scene earlier this year has been found in a river in Toyama City, reports Fuji News Network (July 10).

According to Gunma Prefectural Police, a male passerby found the white SUV likely stolen by Dai Miyakoshi, a 37-year-old assistant inspector, in the riverbed of the Jinzu River on Monday. The vehicle, which was covered in debris, is believed to have floated downstream as a result of recent heavy rains.

In the early morning hours of May 2, Miyakoshi is believed to have used a crowbar to break into a store in the village of Tsumagoi, Gunma. Upon entry, he stole 10,000 yen in cash and 30 beer coupons. After assaulting an officer who arrived at the scene, the assistant inspector fled in a white SUV that he stole from a parking lot nearby.

At around 3:00 p.m. that same day, a security camera at a convenience store in Toyama recorded a vehicle that appeared to be the one stolen by Miyakoshi.

Miyakoshi is native of Toyama Prefecture. The assistant inspector requested a day off on May 2, saying that he was returning to his family home, police said.

The whereabouts of Miyakoshi remain unknown. Standing 173 centimeters tall, Miyakoshi, who has a medium build, was last seen wearing black clothing, police said.