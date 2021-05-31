Toyama man used sneaker cam for illicit photography in mall

TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police arrested a 29-year-old man over alleged illicit filming of a woman in Toyama City on Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (May 31).

At around noon, Atsushi Mitamura, a temporary worker, allegedly used a camera concealed inside one of his sneakers to take tosatsu footage up the skirt of the woman, 23, at a shopping mall.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a public nuisance ordinance, Mitamura admitted to the allegations, the Toyama-Nishi Police Station said.

Mitamura lives in Toyama City. As the incident unfolded, the victim’s mother saw him behaving suspiciously and alerted a security guard who called police.

According to police, the sneaker had a small hole in the fabric for the lens of the camera.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.