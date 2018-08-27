Tottori: Wife of priest accused of setting fire to temple

TOTTORI (TR) – Tottori Prefectural Police have arrested the 66-year-old wife of a chief priest for setting fire to the temple he presides over in the town of Hoki, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 27).

At around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Atsuko Sato allegedly started a blaze in the priest’s quarters at Michiyasushi Temple. The fire burned half of the building, whose roof consists of wood tiles.

According to police, the husband of the suspect was inside the quarters at the time the blaze began. However, he managed to flee the scene unharmed.

The suspect admitted to the allegations, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.