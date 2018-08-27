 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tottori: Wife of priest accused of setting fire to temple

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 27, 2018

TOTTORI (TR) – Tottori Prefectural Police have arrested the 66-year-old wife of a chief priest for setting fire to the temple he presides over in the town of Hoki, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 27).

At around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Atsuko Sato allegedly started a blaze in the priest’s quarters at Michiyasushi Temple. The fire burned half of the building, whose roof consists of wood tiles.

According to police, the husband of the suspect was inside the quarters at the time the blaze began. However, he managed to flee the scene unharmed.

The wife of a priest has been accused of setting fire to his temple in the town of Hoki
The wife of a priest has been accused of setting fire to his temple in the town of Hoki (Twitter)

The suspect admitted to the allegations, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »