Tottori cops to start murder case after man found living with father’s corpse

TOTTORI (TR) – Tottori Prefectural Police plan to begin a murder investigation after a man, 53, was found living with the corpse of his father in Tottori City, reports Fuji News Network (April 16).

According to police, Tatsuo Tanimoto, of no known occupation, left the body of his father in a barn located about 300 meters from their main residence in the town of Kawahara.

Thus far, police have accused Tanimoto, of no known occupation, of abandoning a corpse.

During questioning, the suspect said that he left the body of his father, aged in his 80s, in the barn after he died around January 20.

On Thursday, a city welfare staff member contacted police after not being able to reach the father. Police later found the body in the barn.

Police plan to investigate the circumstances that led to teh father’s death, including whether he was murdered.