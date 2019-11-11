Tottori: Boy, 17, accused of stabbing father

TOTTORI (TR) – Tottori Prefectural Police last week arrested a teenage boy over the alleged stabbing of his father at their residence in the town of Daisencho, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 6).

At around 7:50 p.m. on November 5, the boy, 17, allegedly stabbed his father in his left side in the living room.

The victim was transported to a hospital in a conscious state. His condition is not considered life-threatening, police said.

“I stabbed [him], but I did not intend to kill,” the boy was quoted by police in partially denying the allegations.

After the incident, the victim’s wife telephoned emergency services, saying that her husband had been “injured in a family dispute.”

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.