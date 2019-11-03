Toto employee accused of sexually assaulting woman in Shinjuku

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee for toilet manufacturer Toto Ltd. over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Shinjuku Ward earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 1).

At around 4:30 a.m. on July 17, Minoru Tsuda, 49, shoved the woman to the ground as she returned home in the Shinjuku 3-chome area. He then is alleged to have repeatedly kicked her in the face before fondling her body.

The woman suffered injuries to her lips and forehead that required three weeks to heal, the Shinjuku Police Station said.

Tsuda, who has been accused of indecent assault resulting injury, has declined to comment on the allegations. “Since I was drunk, I do not really recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police prior to his arrest.

Tsuda is employed at an office of Toto in Kitakyushu City’s Kokurakita Ward in Fukuoka Prefecture. The day before the incident, he arrived in Tokyo for a business trip.

As he carried out the crime, the woman resisted the act, saying that she had become “bloodied,” police said security camera footage revealed. He then mocked her with a Japanese expression for when a person has expended great effort — “Otsukare-san,” he said — and continued assaulting her.

After the incident, the woman fled and consulted with a police box.