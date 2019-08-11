Tokyo: Yakuza received ‘protection money’ from illegal casino

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an illegal casino in Toshima Ward that paid so-called “protection money” to a member of a criminal syndicate, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 7).

According to police, Junichi Tanoiri, the 44-year-old manager of the casino, located inside a multi-tenant building in the Ikebukuro area, targeted Chinese tourists in providing baccarat wagering in violation fo the law.

Tanoiri is also alleged to have paid 10 million yen in protection money — described with the term yojimbo, meaning bodyguard — to Ryusuke Nakazawa, a 39-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai.

Both suspects deny the allegations, police said.

Over a one-year period ending in July, sales at the casino totaled about 100 million yen, police said.

On Wednesday morning, police raided an office of the Sumiyoshi-kai in search of evidence in the case.