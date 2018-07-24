Tokyo: Yakuza accused of concealing drugs in ochugen gift

TOKYO (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested two persons, including an organized crime member, over the alleged possession of stimulant drugs concealed inside a seasonal gift, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 23).

On July 1, Kentaro Okoshi, a 50-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, and Koji Takahashi, a 35-year-old independent businessman, were allegedly in possession of 1 kilogram of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, on the floor of the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in a lot in Itabashi Ward.

According to police, the stimulant drugs — with an estimated street value of 60 million yen — were concealed inside two boxes of sweets for the ochugen traditional gift-giving season. The drugs were stashed on the right sides of the boxes while the confections were on the left.

Okoshi, who has been accused of possession of stimulant drugs for money-making purposes, denies the allegations. “I did not have anything to do with it,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The matter emerged during the investigation of another drug-related incident over which both suspects were first arrested, police said.