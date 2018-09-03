Tokyo: Woman left corpse of mother in residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 66-year-old woman for allegedly abandoning a body likely that of her mother in Arakawa Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 1).

At around 9:00 a.m. on August 31, the husband of Kayoko Aida visited a police box after finding the decayed body lying face-up atop a bed in her residence.

Aida told officers from the Minami Senju Police Station arriving the residence that the body is that of her mother, aged in her 90s. “After drinking water, she died. I then lost my mind, and I didn’t know what to do,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations.

The husband lives separately from the suspect, who began taking care of her mother at the residence about 18 months ago. Due to a leg injury, the suspect’s mother became bedridden at the end of July. Police believe she died in August.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.