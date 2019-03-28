Tokyo: Woman, her boyfriend accused of killing her ex-husband

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 54-year-old woman and her boyfriend over the alleged killing of her former husband in the Ueno area of Taito Ward earlier this month, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 28).

On March 9, Jun Kawai, 60, of no known occupation, posed as an employee of a takkyubin delivery service in gaining access to the seventh-floor residence of Nobue Sakashita and her former husband, 52-year-old Masaru Sudo. Kawai then allegedly used a belt to fatally strangle Sudo.

When asked about the incident immediately afterward, Kawai said that the man arrived while dressed as a courier. After pushing his way inside, he knocked her unconscious. “When I awoke, he was atop Mr. Sudo, strangling him with a belt,” she said at the time.

However, her testimony contained contradictions. Police later examined her telephone and realized she had communicated with Kawai at around the time the incident took place.

As well, an examination of security camera footage showed a man believed to be Kawai, dressed all in blue, at the building on the day of the incident. His face was covered by a hood and mask.

According to police, Sakashita and Sudo were divorced but living together. The suspects, who are engaged in a relationship, got to know to know one another through work in 2002.

Kawai, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, admits to the allegations. “I did it myself,” the suspect was quoted by police. Meanwhile, Sakashita denies the charges. “I didn’t kill,” she was quoted by police.