Tokyo: Woman, 76, accused of strangling son with belt

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 24, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday arrested a 76-year-old woman over the alleged strangulation of her son at their residence in Higashiyamato City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 23).

At around 6:25 p.m., Kimiko Inoue allegedly used a belt to strangle her son, 45, inside the residence, located in the Zoshiki area.

After Inoue alerted emergency services, the son was transported to a hospital where he was confirmed dead, the Higashiyamato Police Station said.

After police accused Inoue of attempted murder, she admitted to the allegations.

Also living at the residence is a daughter of Inoue. During the incident, she was out, police said.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.

