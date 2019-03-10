Tokyo: Woman, 43, drugged boyfriend before fatal stabbing

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old woman for fatally stabbing her boyfriend after drugging him at her residence in Machida City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Mar. 9).

At around 11:50 p.m. on March 8, Chinatsu Sato, of no known occupation, tipped off police, saying, “I stabbed my lover.”

Officers from the Machida Police Station arriving at the residence found Tomio Arashi, 61, collapsed and bleeding atop a bed in the first-floor residence, located in the Tokiwamachi area.

Arashi was later confirmed dead upon arrival at a hospital, police said.

The victim had sustained stab wounds to his left chest and back. A blood-stained knife that is believed to have been used in the crime was retrieved from the residence, police said.

During questioning, Sato, who has been accused of attempted murder, admitted to stabbing Arashi. “About a week ago, I started to become troubled about whether I would stab [him],” Sato was quoted. “So I had him drink some wine I laced with a sleeping powder. Once he was asleep, I stabbed him.”

In addition to considering changing the charges to murder, police are examining the contents of glass found to contain liquid that was inside the residence.