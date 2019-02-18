Tokyo: Valentine’s Day murder in Fuchu remains unsolved 14 years on

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week sought the help of the public in locating the perpetrator behind the murder of a male bank employee in Fuchu City that remains unsolved 14 years later, reports TBS News (Feb. 16).

On February 14, 2005, Hiroki Goto, a 39-year-old manager of what is today Tama Shinkin Bank, was stabbed to death by an unknown assailant wielding a knife in the parking lot of the financial institution as he commuted home.

On Saturday, police officers and members of Goto’s family gathered in the front of the bank to pay their respects with offerings of flowers and a silent prayer.

According to a previous report, police have said the suspect is believed to stand up to 180 centimeters in height. He was clothed in a black coat and blue pants. After the incident, he fled in the direction of Fuchu Station on the Keio Line.

In committing the crime, the perpetrator dropped a Guess brand wristwatch that was found at the scene. In a recent development, police said that they have been able to obtain a DNA sample from the watch.

“Along with seeking information [from the public], we want to proceed with the investigation, including the analysis of evidence, such that the culprit is found,” a representative of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police was quoted.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the special investigations headquarters of the Fuchu Police Station at 042-360-0110.