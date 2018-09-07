Tokyo: University student admits to molesting ‘dozens’ of girls

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old male university student who has admitted to molesting “dozens” of girls, reports TBS News (Sept. 6).

At around 12:25 p.m. on July 4, Kentaro Tabata, a second-year student at a private university, allegedly fondled the buttocks of a high school girl, 18, on a platform for the Tsukuba Express train at Shin-Okachimachi Station.

Tabata, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations. “While standing close to pretty girls, I’ve done a lot of despicable things,” the suspect was quoted. “I’ve probably done this dozens of times.”

According to police, there have been multiple incidents whereby school girls in uniform and young woman have been victimized in the metropolis. Police are now investigating Tabata for potential participation in other crimes.