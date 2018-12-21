Tokyo: University student accused of splashing bodily fluid on school girl on train

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 22-year-old male university student for allegedly splashing bodily fluid on the body of a high school girl inside a train earlier this week, reports TBS News (Dec. 20).

On Tuesday, Miyuto Tsuruto, a fourth-year student at a private university in Machida City, Tokyo, splashed his unspecified bodily fluid on the uniform of the girl, a second-year student, inside a carriage of the JR Nambu Line as it traveled between Nakanoshima and Noborito stations.

Tsuruto admits to the allegations, police said.

The matter emerged when a classmate of the girl noticed Tsuruto exposing his lower body inside the carriage, police said.

Police suspect that Tsuruto was behind several other similar incidents that have taken place recently in the vicinity of Kawasaki City.