Tokyo United FC player accused of raping woman

TOKYO (TR) – A defender for the soccer club Tokyo United FC has been accused of raping a woman in the capital, police said on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 16).

Tetsushi Kono, a 23-year-old defender for the Kanto Soccer League club, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman as she returned home on a road in an unspecified location.

The Shinjuku Police Station accused Kono of coerced intercourse on Sunday. Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

“Since the facts [of the case] have not been confirmed, the club has no plans to comment,” a representative of Tokyo United FC was quoted. “However, we heard that the person himself disputes [the allegations of the police].”