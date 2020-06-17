 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo United FC player accused of raping woman

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 17, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – A defender for the soccer club Tokyo United FC has been accused of raping a woman in the capital, police said on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 16).

Tetsushi Kono, a 23-year-old defender for the Kanto Soccer League club, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman as she returned home on a road in an unspecified location.

The Shinjuku Police Station accused Kono of coerced intercourse on Sunday. Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

Tetsushi Kono (Twitter)

“Since the facts [of the case] have not been confirmed, the club has no plans to comment,” a representative of Tokyo United FC was quoted. “However, we heard that the person himself disputes [the allegations of the police].”

