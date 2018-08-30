Tokyo: Ueno hostesses injure elderly man while street soliciting

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two bar hostesses who injured an elderly male pedestrian while soliciting in Taito Ward, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 29).

At around 7:30 a.m. on July 13, the two “snack” hostesses, both Chinese nationals aged 59 and 46, accosted the man, 80, on a street in the Ueno area. “Let’s go for a drink,” one of them said. The pair followed the man around while pulling on his arm, causing him to fall to the ground.

The victim then fled to a nearby convenience store. However, the suspects tailed him inside and pushed him in the back, causing him to fall again. The suspects subsequently fled the scene, according to the Ueno Police Station.

The man suffered injuries to his right elbow and arm that required one week to heal, police said.

Both suspects, who have been accused of inflicting injury, acknowledge being in the area at the time of the incident but deny injuring the man, police said.

The man had previously suffered a stroke, which caused a speech impediment and the need for him to use a cane to walk, police said.

Police suspect the pair have repeatedly harassed pedestrians in the area, targeting the elderly and handicapped.