Tokyo: Truck driver accused of molesting 2 school girls in park

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male truck driver over the alleged molestation of two elementary school girls in Musashimurayama City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 9).

At around 5:00 p.m. on January 31, Kenji Ueda, 45, called out to the girls inside a park. “It’s getting cold. Let’s go home together,” he reportedly said.

The suspect then allegedly fondled the bodies of both girls.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Ueda partially denied the allegations. “I only did it with one girl,” the suspect told police.

Ueda, who arrived at the park by his own vehicle, was not acquainted with the victims. After the incident, one of the girls told her father who then contacted police.

Ueda became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken near the park.