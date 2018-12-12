Tokyo: Trio use stun gun in Nishi Shinjuku robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for three men who used a stun gun to rob a male company executive of 500,000 yen in cash in Shinjuku Ward on Tuesday, reports Nippon News Network (Dec. 11).

At around 10:15 a.m., two of the suspects came up behind the executive, aged in his 70s, after he exited an apartment building onto a road in the Nishi Shinjuku area.

The suspects then used the stun gun on the victim’s head and snatched a paper bag containing the money, according to police.

After the perpetrators jumped into a silver van driven by the third suspect, the victim grabbed hold of the side. However, he let go when the vehicle sped off.

The victim suffered light injuries in the incident, police said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the three men on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.