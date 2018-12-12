 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Trio use stun gun in Nishi Shinjuku robbery

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 12, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for three men who used a stun gun to rob a male company executive of 500,000 yen in cash in Shinjuku Ward on Tuesday, reports Nippon News Network (Dec. 11).

At around 10:15 a.m., two of the suspects came up behind the executive, aged in his 70s, after he exited an apartment building onto a road in the Nishi Shinjuku area.

The suspects then used the stun gun on the victim’s head and snatched a paper bag containing the money, according to police.

After the perpetrators jumped into a silver van driven by the third suspect, the victim grabbed hold of the side. However, he let go when the vehicle sped off.

Three men used a stun gun to rob a man after he exited an apartment building in Nishi Shinjuku on Tuesday (Twitter)

The victim suffered light injuries in the incident, police said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the three men on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.

